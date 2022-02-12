First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (FGB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 52.9% over the last three years.

FGB traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 79,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,518. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $4.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 15.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,907 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 248,551 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 14,648 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

