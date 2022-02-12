Brokerages Set NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Price Target at $5.32

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.32.

NEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NYSE NEX traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $7.70. 3,297,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,832,286. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 3.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 194,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 62,882 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after purchasing an additional 724,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

