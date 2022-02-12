Brokerages Set NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Price Target at $5.32

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.32.
NEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
NYSE NEX traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $7.70. 3,297,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,832,286. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 3.00.
About NexTier Oilfield Solutions
NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.