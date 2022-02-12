Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $9.30 Million Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $9,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 160.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 78.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $509.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $567.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $636.08. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $432.09 and a 52-week high of $737.45. The company has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.67.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALGN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.69.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

