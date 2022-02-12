Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,000,000 Clover Leaf Capital Corp (NASDAQ:CLOE)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Leaf Capital Corp (NASDAQ:CLOE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,980,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 5.52% of Clover Leaf Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital in the third quarter worth $119,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital in the third quarter worth $455,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital in the third quarter worth $542,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital in the third quarter worth $749,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Clover Leaf Capital in the third quarter worth $4,989,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLOE opened at $10.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00. Clover Leaf Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

Clover Leaf Capital Company Profile

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Clover Leaf Capital Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

