Evergreen Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 677.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,280 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Genesis Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Genesis Energy in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Genesis Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Capital One Financial downgraded Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genesis Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of GEL stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -28.71%.

Genesis Energy Profile

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.