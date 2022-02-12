Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 18,980 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,980 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of New Residential Investment worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 368.5% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Residential Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

In related news, Director Robert Mcginnis bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.82. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.85.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.90 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.