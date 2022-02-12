The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $55,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.29.

Shares of GS opened at $363.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.77 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

