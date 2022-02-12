Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 3,815 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPLX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,611,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,524 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,561,000. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,475,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,492,000 after acquiring an additional 848,900 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the third quarter valued at about $18,995,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 79.8% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,280,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,920,000 after buying an additional 568,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.38.

In other Mplx news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $924,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $33.67 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $34.41. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.83.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.60%.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

