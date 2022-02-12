Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,043,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 541,504.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,504,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,723,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,129,000 after purchasing an additional 347,962 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,105,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,906,000 after purchasing an additional 76,174 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE ATI traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,120,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,370. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.69. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $25.03.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.20 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

