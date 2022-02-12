Wilen Investment Management CORP. Acquires Shares of 1,185 RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in RCI Hospitality by 806.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 32.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 365.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 420.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. 53.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RICK traded down $6.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.62. 272,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,746. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $632.89 million, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.99. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $53.99 and a 1 year high of $94.33.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 21.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is 4.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 24th.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

