Short Interest in Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Decreases By 75.0%

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Fraport stock remained flat at $$35.00 on Friday. Fraport has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $39.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Fraport from €76.00 ($87.36) to €80.00 ($91.95) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fraport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

