Short Interest in Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Decreases By 75.0%

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2022

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Fraport stock remained flat at $$35.00 on Friday. Fraport has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $39.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Fraport from €76.00 ($87.36) to €80.00 ($91.95) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fraport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

About Fraport

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

