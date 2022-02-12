Short Interest in Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Decreases By 69.4%

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 531,700 shares, a decrease of 69.4% from the January 15th total of 1,739,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.7 days.

Arca Continental stock remained flat at $$5.62 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average is $6.10. Arca Continental has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $7.39.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Arca Continental from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Arca Continental SAB de CV produces, distributes, and wholesales beverages and purified water. It operates through the Beverages and Others segments. The Beverages segment manufactures, distributes and sells soft drinks of the Coca-Cola Company brands, in territories of Mexico, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and the United State; and dairy beverages of Santa Clara brand in Mexico and Toni in Ecuador.

