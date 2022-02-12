Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 124,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $409,000. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RAM opened at $10.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94. Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Aries I Acquisition Corporation is based in the Cayman Islands.

