163,588 Shares in Abri SPAC I Inc (NASDAQ:ASPAU) Acquired by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abri SPAC I Inc (NASDAQ:ASPAU) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 163,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.
Shares of NASDAQ ASPAU opened at $10.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.34. Abri SPAC I Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63.
