DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Short Interest Down 75.0% in January

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DYNR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,328. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59. DynaResource has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.45.

About DynaResource

DynaResource, Inc engages in the investment, management, and exploration of minerals. It focuses on test mining and pilot milling operations in Mexico. The company was founded on September 28, 1937 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

