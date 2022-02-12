Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Receives $27.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.08.

BRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of BRX traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $25.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,196,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,530. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 135.21%.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $636,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $896,300. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,090,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,346,000 after purchasing an additional 194,554 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 360,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after buying an additional 188,697 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,910,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,357,000 after buying an additional 102,448 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 354,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after buying an additional 52,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,237,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,332,000 after buying an additional 4,493,274 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

