Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) Receives €7.29 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €7.29 ($8.38).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($9.54) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($7.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays set a €5.70 ($6.55) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.53 ($5.21) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.20) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

LHA traded down €0.11 ($0.13) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €7.54 ($8.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,821,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion and a PE ratio of -1.51. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €5.24 ($6.02) and a one year high of €12.96 ($14.90). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is €7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

