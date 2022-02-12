Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) to report $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the highest is $1.12 billion. Elanco Animal Health reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full year sales of $4.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Elanco Animal Health.

A number of research analysts have commented on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 78,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.2% during the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,121,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.78. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.95, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.85.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

