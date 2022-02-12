Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.89

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.89 and traded as high as C$12.10. Pizza Pizza Royalty shares last traded at C$12.01, with a volume of 95,737 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$386.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.60.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$129.71 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 86.45%.

In other news, Director Paul Goddard bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$181,049. Insiders have acquired 7,187 shares of company stock worth $86,271 over the last quarter.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile (TSE:PZA)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also sells food and beverages. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.