International Paper (NYSE:IP) Receives $57.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.64.

IP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in International Paper by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in International Paper by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 8.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 3.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in International Paper by 57.8% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 61,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 22,492 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IP stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,852,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. International Paper has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.01.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 41.57%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

