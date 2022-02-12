$82.00 Million in Sales Expected for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) to report sales of $82.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $107.00 million and the lowest is $57.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks will report full-year sales of $247.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $223.00 million to $272.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $292.57 million, with estimates ranging from $244.00 million to $358.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ginkgo Bioworks.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $77.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million.

DNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ginkgo Bioworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNA. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $1,518,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $956,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $2,425,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $1,054,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.44. The company had a trading volume of 11,040,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,225,333. Ginkgo Bioworks has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a quick ratio of 20.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.67.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.