DeGate Price Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 12th. In the last seven days, DeGate has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DeGate coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeGate has a market cap of $17.51 million and approximately $52,243.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00044498 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,876.18 or 0.06821266 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,052.73 or 0.99733923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00047304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00049070 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006391 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate launched on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,229,193 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

