Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Saturday, February 5th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Independence’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05.

Independence has increased its dividend payment by 193.3% over the last three years.

Shares of IHC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.00. 17,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,624. Independence has a 52 week low of $36.99 and a 52 week high of $57.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.62.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter. Independence had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 35.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Independence in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independence by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Independence by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independence by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Independence by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Holding Co engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company.

