Paul Mahon Sells 62,260 Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Stock

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Senior Officer Paul Mahon sold 62,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.18, for a total value of C$2,501,507.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,795,292.83.

TSE GWO traded down C$0.38 on Friday, hitting C$40.00. 1,577,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,435. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.40. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 12 month low of C$30.57 and a 12 month high of C$41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02, a quick ratio of 20.95 and a current ratio of 24.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. This is a positive change from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is 51.21%.

GWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.36.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

