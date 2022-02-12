Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Position Cut by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 242,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,659 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Focus Trust were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 46.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 68,791 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 58.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the third quarter valued at $147,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUND opened at $8.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average is $8.51. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $9.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4107 per share. This is a positive change from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

