Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,821 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BYM opened at $13.74 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $16.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

