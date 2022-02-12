Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Invests $1.95 Million in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 199,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned 0.71% of AF Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFAQ. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in AF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,430,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,902,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AFAQ opened at $9.70 on Friday. AF Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.70.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

