Eaton Vance Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,438,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344,485 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 1.62% of Capri worth $117,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Capri by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 70,713 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Capri by 93.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 262,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,028,000 after purchasing an additional 126,709 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capri by 14.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the third quarter valued at $9,615,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capri alerts:

CPRI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. OTR Global cut Capri to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.05.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CPRI stock opened at $67.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $72.37. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.