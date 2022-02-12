Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,450,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,047 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $126,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 250.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 79,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 56,831 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 73.5% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal stock opened at $51.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.21. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

