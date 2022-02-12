ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 250.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,933,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381,331 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.15% of ConocoPhillips worth $130,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,415,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,555 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,480,226,000 after acquiring an additional 989,641 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,386,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,903 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,740,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,202,288,000 after acquiring an additional 348,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,248,108 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,101,812,000 after buying an additional 165,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

COP stock opened at $93.52 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $45.95 and a one year high of $94.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.51 and a 200-day moving average of $70.54.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.45.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,189 shares of company stock valued at $23,202,685 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

