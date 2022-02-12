Rock Springs Capital Management LP Sells 131,442 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 83.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,442 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

APLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.47.

Shares of APLS opened at $46.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.62. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $73.00.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $58,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 10,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $505,399.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,943 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

