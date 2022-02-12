Berkley W R Corp Has $1.67 Million Position in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS)

Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Bright Lights Acquisition were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLTS. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,680,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,680,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Bright Lights Acquisition by 103.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 748,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 380,150 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Bright Lights Acquisition by 1,189.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 326,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,444,000. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLTS opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

