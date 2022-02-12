Berkley W R Corp Makes New Investment in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 153,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 0.38% of TPG Pace Beneficial II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 134.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,170,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,520,000 after purchasing an additional 670,700 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 1.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,535,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,608,000 after purchasing an additional 34,957 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the third quarter worth $189,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 38.3% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 138,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 38,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II by 145.3% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 736,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 436,039 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YTPG opened at $9.78 on Friday. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

