Rock Springs Capital Management LP Acquires 1,400 Shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kinnate Biopharma were worth $7,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNTE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 47.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,148,000 after buying an additional 600,832 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 42.3% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,329,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,953,000 after buying an additional 395,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 362.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after buying an additional 315,822 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 42.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,762,000 after buying an additional 99,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 521.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 79,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KNTE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Kinnate Biopharma from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinnate Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

Shares of NASDAQ KNTE opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.45. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $37.92.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Kinnate Biopharma Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.