Berkley W R Corp Sells 32,397 Shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

Berkley W R Corp lessened its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,397 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned about 0.13% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPOF. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,768,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,552,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 304.2% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,090,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after buying an additional 820,710 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 110.0% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPOF opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $17.81.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

