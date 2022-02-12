Berkley W R Corp Buys New Stake in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 204,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in Golden Arrow Merger by 31,783.3% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger during the second quarter worth $89,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger during the third quarter worth $101,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger during the second quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GAMC opened at $9.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

