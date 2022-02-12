Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 2,456 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $6,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,385,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Hess by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hess by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,593,030,000 after purchasing an additional 138,621 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 310,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,216,000 after purchasing an additional 40,785 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hess by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,143,000 after purchasing an additional 439,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $96.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $57.50 and a 1 year high of $96.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.59.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HES. TheStreet raised Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.79.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total value of $20,147,122.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 65,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $6,022,878.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 333,381 shares of company stock valued at $30,391,513. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.