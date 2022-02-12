Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $5.61 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1,977.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,217 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 29,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 41,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY stock opened at $66.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $148.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BMY shares. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

