340 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Acquired by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Financial Corporation grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the third quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. TheStreet cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $671.83.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $515.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $568.45 and a 200 day moving average of $623.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.05. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $460.36 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.