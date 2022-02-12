iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Stock Holdings Decreased by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $84.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.15. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $71.30 and a 12-month high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

