American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,334,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,112,721,000 after purchasing an additional 157,675 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Tower by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,452,000 after purchasing an additional 867,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,261,155,000 after purchasing an additional 179,469 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in American Tower by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,875,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,857,459,000 after buying an additional 100,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,493,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,213,795,000 after buying an additional 289,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.40.

AMT opened at $236.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $263.65 and its 200-day moving average is $273.82. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.09%.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,002 shares of company stock worth $2,628,869 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

