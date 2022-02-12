Caxton Associates LP Grows Stock Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,103 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Progress Software by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.69. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $41.06 and a 52 week high of $53.99.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 39.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

