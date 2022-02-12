TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Trading Down 14.3%

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) shares dropped 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $73.00 and last traded at $78.53. Approximately 3,879 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 217,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.62.
TTGT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.44.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 113.84 and a beta of 0.87.
In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 15,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total transaction of $1,623,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 23,776 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total value of $2,559,248.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in TechTarget by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TechTarget by 820.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TechTarget Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTGT)
TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.
