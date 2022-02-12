Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 763,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 199,416 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.48% of Northrop Grumman worth $275,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,359,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $489,775,000 after buying an additional 42,393 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $667,772,000 after purchasing an additional 128,163 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock opened at $399.32 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $288.08 and a 52-week high of $408.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.16. The firm has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.18.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

