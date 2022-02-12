Feedback (LON:FDBK) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.81

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.72 ($0.01). Feedback shares last traded at GBX 0.73 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,819,540 shares.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.79. The company has a market cap of £19.34 million and a PE ratio of -3.63.
Feedback Company Profile (LON:FDBK)
Further Reading
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Feedback Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Feedback and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.