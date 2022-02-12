Feedback (LON:FDBK) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.81

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.72 ($0.01). Feedback shares last traded at GBX 0.73 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,819,540 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.79. The company has a market cap of £19.34 million and a PE ratio of -3.63.

Feedback Company Profile (LON:FDBK)

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, provides software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging. Its products include TexRAD, a software tool, which extracts and quantifies texture features in radiological images, assisting research into all tumor types, as well as uncovers biomarkers in medical images; and TexRAD Lung for the analysis of lung cancer for clinical use in the European Union.

