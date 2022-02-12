Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $342.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.94 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Bloom Energy updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BE stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.88. 11,671,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,921,459. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average is $21.81. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $41.38.

BE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.32.

In related news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $31,038.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $240,473.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,010 shares of company stock worth $605,157 over the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bloom Energy stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,796 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Bloom Energy worth $9,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 60.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

