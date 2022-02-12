Ned D. Segal Sells 5,000 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of TWTR opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.33 and a beta of 0.70. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TWTR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Twitter from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 target price on Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Twitter from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 117.4% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630,881 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $745,362,000 after buying an additional 3,460,856 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,314,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $617,134,000 after buying an additional 378,646 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,467,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $538,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,297,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $448,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

