TheStreet Downgrades Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) to C+

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NYSE:GLT opened at $14.54 on Thursday. Glatfelter has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.88.
Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Glatfelter had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 2.75%.
About Glatfelter
Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Glatfelter (GLT)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.