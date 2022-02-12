TheStreet Downgrades Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) to C+

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE:GLT opened at $14.54 on Thursday. Glatfelter has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Glatfelter had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 2.75%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Glatfelter by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Glatfelter by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,227,000 after acquiring an additional 18,874 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Glatfelter by 313.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,256,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,272 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

