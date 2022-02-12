Short Interest in Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Decreases By 89.7%

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 89.7% from the January 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Eramet stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 12,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,542. Eramet has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $12.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.53.

Separately, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Eramet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €120.00 ($137.93) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Eramet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Eramet SA produces mining and metallurgical products. It operates business through the following divisions: Nickel, Manganese, and Alloys. The Nickel division includes mining, production, and sales of nickel and its derivative applications. The Manganese division includes the production, sale, and mining of manganese alloys and manganese chemical derivatives.

