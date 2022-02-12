Short Interest in dMY Technology Group Inc VI (NYSE:DMYS) Decreases By 91.2%

dMY Technology Group Inc VI (NYSE:DMYS) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 91.2% from the January 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of dMY Technology Group Inc VI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.77. 1,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,439. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.81. dMY Technology Group Inc VI has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $10.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group Inc VI stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in dMY Technology Group Inc VI (NYSE:DMYS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

dMY Technology Group Inc VI is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. dMY Technology Group Inc VI is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

